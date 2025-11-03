Battle for Nuapada: BJD Accuses BJP of 'Candidate Chori'

BJD President Naveen Patnaik has launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of 'betrayal' and 'candidate chori' ahead of the crucial Nuapada bypolls. Speaking at a public rally, Patnaik criticized BJP's alleged tactics and rallied support for BJD candidate Snehanini Chhuria.

In a rally marking his return to the campaign trail after recovering from illness, Patnaik condemned the BJP for focusing more on media publicity than on meaningful development in Odisha. He urged voters to respond sharply to BJP's 'vote chori' and 'candidate chori' by backing the BJD's conch symbol.

The bypoll has taken on added significance following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. Patnaik's comments also took aim at Jay Dholakia, Rajendra's son, for switching allegiance to BJP. The voting is scheduled for November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)