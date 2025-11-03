Left Menu

Peronist Dilemma: Navigating a Political Crossroads in Argentina

After Argentina's midterm election, the Peronist movement faces internal challenges. President Javier Milei's party gained momentum, highlighting Peronism's need to resolve leadership disputes. The struggle involves prominent figures Axel Kicillof and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, with the future hinging on strategic alliances for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:32 IST
The recent midterm elections in Argentina laid bare the vulnerabilities within the Peronist movement, highlighting internal fractures and leadership conflicts. President Javier Milei's party, La Libertad Avanza, exceeded expectations, gaining traction to challenge the decades-old political stronghold.

A critical power struggle looms between two influential figures: Axel Kicillof, Buenos Aires governor, and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, ex-president. Kirchner's continued influence, despite legal troubles, complicates Kicillof's attempt to assert his leadership in Peronism.

Looking ahead, analysts suggest that Peronism must forge new alliances and possibly detach from Kirchner's divisive shadow to mount a credible comeback. The movement's adaptation is crucial for its survival and success in Argentina's dynamic political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

