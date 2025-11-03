Tanzania's Pivotal Election: Unity Amidst Controversy

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed the nation after her victory in a contentious election, promising to lead the country forward following the deadly protests that marred the electoral process.

The President, who won with nearly 98% of the vote, faced allegations of election rigging with her main challengers disqualified from the race.

Despite opposition claims of hundreds of deaths, the government reported significantly lower figures. The African Union called for the protection of civil rights as internet disruptions and heavy security presence continued.

(With inputs from agencies.)