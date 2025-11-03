Kharge's Fierce Critique: Bihar Politics Under Fire

In a fervent rally held in Bihar's Vaishali district, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on the state's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the gathering, Kharge alleged that if the NDA retains power, the BJP does not intend to make Kumar the chief minister, claiming Kumar betrayed the legacies of socialist figures like Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia to align with the BJP, whom Kharge labeled anti-women.

Kharge continued his barrage by saying that the BJP's agenda is not in the interest of Dalits and other backward communities, urging vigilance among voters. He accused Modi of conducting an intensive election campaign in Bihar for self-serving purposes and critiqued his long-standing administration in Gujarat and as PM for failing to achieve meaningful development.

The Congress leader further addressed alleged corruption worth Rs 70,000 crore under the NDA government's watch in Bihar and questioned Modi's lack of focus on job creation despite significant vacancies in central departments. He described the current political climate as a 'carnival of lies,' criticizing the propensity to brand dissenters as anti-national.

(With inputs from agencies.)