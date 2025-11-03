Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Promises Prosperity for Bihar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused opposition parties of supporting criminals and criticized key leaders using derisive nicknames. He emphasized NDA's commitment to security and development, promising significant projects and benefits. Adityanath highlighted BJP’s achievements and plans for Bihar’s growth as elections approach, focusing on infrastructure and economic development.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at opposition parties Congress, RJD, and SP during a series of campaign rallies in Bihar, accusing them of harboring criminals and undermining the state's security.
He ridiculed their leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav, with derogatory nicknames, suggesting they ignore NDA's accomplishments. Adityanath asserted that the NDA would rid the state of infiltrators and share their assets with the underprivileged.
Highlighting several initiatives and successes under the NDA, such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and plans for Bihar's infrastructure, he pitched for another term, claiming it would restore prosperity and security to the state.
