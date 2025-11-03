Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Promises Prosperity for Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at opposition parties Congress, RJD, and SP during a series of campaign rallies in Bihar, accusing them of harboring criminals and undermining the state's security.

He ridiculed their leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav, with derogatory nicknames, suggesting they ignore NDA's accomplishments. Adityanath asserted that the NDA would rid the state of infiltrators and share their assets with the underprivileged.

Highlighting several initiatives and successes under the NDA, such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and plans for Bihar's infrastructure, he pitched for another term, claiming it would restore prosperity and security to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)