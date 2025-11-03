Populist Power Shift: Babis Forms Coalition to Challenge EU Policies

On Monday, Czech billionaire and former prime minister Andrej Babis moved a step closer to political resurgence as his ANO party formed a coalition with fringe right-wing allies. The alliance underscores a populist agenda focused on increasing public spending and opposing key European Union climate and migration policies.

Babis, set to form a government by December, intends to diverge from the current centre-right administration which prioritized reducing budget deficits and supporting Ukraine. His cabinet is expected to halt Czech aid to Ukraine, although he remains noncommittal about projects aiding Kyiv.

The coalition's draft policy also hints at potential clashes with the EU over its climate initiatives, opposing both the Green Deal and carbon emissions allowances. Economists forecast potential economic challenges due to ambitious fiscal plans that lack definitive funding solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)