Populist Power Shift: Babis Forms Coalition to Challenge EU Policies

Andrej Babis' ANO party signed a coalition deal with right-wing allies in Czech Republic, aiming to regain power. The coalition opposes EU climate and migration policies, promising a shift away from aiding Ukraine. Analysts predict rising deficits as Babis plans expansive spending without clear financing strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Czech billionaire and former prime minister Andrej Babis moved a step closer to political resurgence as his ANO party formed a coalition with fringe right-wing allies. The alliance underscores a populist agenda focused on increasing public spending and opposing key European Union climate and migration policies.

Babis, set to form a government by December, intends to diverge from the current centre-right administration which prioritized reducing budget deficits and supporting Ukraine. His cabinet is expected to halt Czech aid to Ukraine, although he remains noncommittal about projects aiding Kyiv.

The coalition's draft policy also hints at potential clashes with the EU over its climate initiatives, opposing both the Green Deal and carbon emissions allowances. Economists forecast potential economic challenges due to ambitious fiscal plans that lack definitive funding solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

