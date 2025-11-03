International Coalition Mulls Stabilization Force in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Countries are negotiating a U.N. Security Council mandate for a stabilization force in Gaza. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted challenges due to Israeli violations of the ceasefire. Discussions involved leaders from several Muslim-majority countries, focusing on aid delivery and the situation in Gaza.
Countries are in negotiations over a U.N. Security Council mandate concerning an international stabilization force in Gaza. The Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, revealed these developments following a meeting with ministers from predominantly Muslim countries in Istanbul, amid heightened tensions between Hamas and Israel.
The meeting included Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other nations that might deploy troops to monitor the truce. This comes after discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump initiated a ceasefire agreement, although complications have arisen over its execution.
Despite efforts to mediate the ceasefire deal, Israel's continued alleged violations pose significant implementation challenges. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid to the enclave remains a crucial concern, as parties navigate the complex geopolitical terrain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
