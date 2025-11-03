Political Tensions Escalate as Allegations Fly in Assam

Tensions in Assam politics have reached new heights as BJP leader and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi of being a '100 per cent Pakistani agent'. Sarma stated this during a session with reporters, implying significant international interference in Assam's political affairs.

Sarma hinted at alleged links between Gogoi and Pakistani agencies, claiming police reports back his statement. He suggested that Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, had suspiciously traveled between India and Pakistan multiple times, possibly gathering classified information.

Gogoi, however, has dismissed Sarma's accusations, questioning the Chief Minister's credibility and labeling the claims as pure fabrications. The ongoing feud underscores deep-rooted political tensions, leading to possible legal actions and further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)