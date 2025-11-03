Left Menu

Gogoi Challenges Assam CM on Alleged Pakistani Links and Land Encroachment Scandal

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi challenges Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to publish the report on his alleged Pakistani links. Gogoi accuses the CM of failing to disclose details of Zubeen Garg's death and criticizes a minister for illegal land encroachment near a memorial site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamren | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:23 IST
Gogoi Challenges Assam CM on Alleged Pakistani Links and Land Encroachment Scandal
Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has openly challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to release the report detailing Gogoi's alleged connections with Pakistan. Gogoi demanded transparency, urging Sarma to take actionable steps if the allegations hold merit. These assertions have ignited a political firestorm in the region.

The controversy escalated as Gogoi accused Sarma of failing to keep his promise to reveal details of Gogoi's alleged Pakistan ties by a requested date. This accusation aligns with ongoing political tensions, as the Assam CM and BJP have targeted Gogoi for his wife's alleged involvement with Pakistan's ISI.

Adding to the tension, accusations were made related to the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Gogoi criticized the state's handling of the investigation, alongside condemning reports of land encroachment by a minister. This has formed a multifaceted challenge for the current BJP administration in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025