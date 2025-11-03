Gogoi Challenges Assam CM on Alleged Pakistani Links and Land Encroachment Scandal

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has openly challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to release the report detailing Gogoi's alleged connections with Pakistan. Gogoi demanded transparency, urging Sarma to take actionable steps if the allegations hold merit. These assertions have ignited a political firestorm in the region.

The controversy escalated as Gogoi accused Sarma of failing to keep his promise to reveal details of Gogoi's alleged Pakistan ties by a requested date. This accusation aligns with ongoing political tensions, as the Assam CM and BJP have targeted Gogoi for his wife's alleged involvement with Pakistan's ISI.

Adding to the tension, accusations were made related to the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Gogoi criticized the state's handling of the investigation, alongside condemning reports of land encroachment by a minister. This has formed a multifaceted challenge for the current BJP administration in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)