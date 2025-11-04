Left Menu

Trump Warns of NYC's Potential Downfall Under Mamdani

US President Donald Trump criticizes Zohran Mamdani, calling him a 'Communist' and warns of NYC's decline if he wins the mayoral race. Trump endorses Andrew Cuomo, citing Mamdani's inexperience and Cuomo's capability. Mamdani is a Democratic socialist promising to make life affordable for New Yorkers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-11-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 07:06 IST
President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to voters, declaring that New York City could face significant economic and social challenges if Zohran Mamdani secures the mayoral position. Trump labeled Mamdani as a 'Communist' and suggested that NYC's survival might be at stake.

In a last-minute move, Trump endorsed former governor Andrew Cuomo, despite noting that personal preferences shouldn't outweigh the choice for experienced leadership. Zohran Mamdani, of Indian descent, has emerged as a front-runner, advocating for rent control and affordable housing.

The election pits Mamdani against Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. Trump insists Mamdani's policies have historically failed, and New Yorkers face a critical choice. Early voting concluded with a significant turnout, setting the stage for a tense electoral showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

