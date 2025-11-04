Left Menu

Strategic Alliances and India's Foreign Policy Amidst Global Shifts

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla highlighted Operation Sindoor as indicative of a China-Pakistan alliance intended to hinder India's ascent. Speaking at the Pune International Centre, he noted the importance of balancing realism with idealism in India's foreign policy, emphasizing strategic autonomy, growth, and innovation to counter global challenges.

Updated: 04-11-2025 08:28 IST
In a revealing address, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla underscored the strategic implications of Operation Sindoor, marking it as a pivotal point in the China-Pakistan alliance aimed at restricting India's growth. The event was part of an interaction hosted by the Pune International Centre and moderated by ex-Ambassador Gautam Bambawale.

Shringla articulated that India's foreign policy is crafted with a balance of realism and idealism, focusing on developmental needs and strategic independence. He emphasized India's approach to foreign relations as poised for long-term benefits, rooted in democracy and resilience against short-term tactical maneuvers.

Addressing the nuances in regional power dynamics, Shringla outlined India's strategic posture and domestic initiatives in technology and economy. He highlighted the country's potential as a pivotal influence in a multi-polar world, advocating for greater domestic capacity building in semiconductors, renewables, and AI to secure India's global position.

