Strategic Alliances and India's Foreign Policy Amidst Global Shifts

In a revealing address, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla underscored the strategic implications of Operation Sindoor, marking it as a pivotal point in the China-Pakistan alliance aimed at restricting India's growth. The event was part of an interaction hosted by the Pune International Centre and moderated by ex-Ambassador Gautam Bambawale.

Shringla articulated that India's foreign policy is crafted with a balance of realism and idealism, focusing on developmental needs and strategic independence. He emphasized India's approach to foreign relations as poised for long-term benefits, rooted in democracy and resilience against short-term tactical maneuvers.

Addressing the nuances in regional power dynamics, Shringla outlined India's strategic posture and domestic initiatives in technology and economy. He highlighted the country's potential as a pivotal influence in a multi-polar world, advocating for greater domestic capacity building in semiconductors, renewables, and AI to secure India's global position.

