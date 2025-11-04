Intensive Voter Roll Audit Spurs Political Clash in West Bengal

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal has escalated into a political confrontation, highlighting tensions between the BJP and TMC as they prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The BJP views the exercise as a vital move towards greater transparency, whereas the TMC sees it as a politically motivated effort to manipulate the voter list, accusing the poll body of bias. Both parties have mobilized their grassroots machinery as the exercise kicks off.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, lead the TMC in rallying against alleged disenfranchisement of minorities. Meanwhile, the voter roll revision continues amid accusations, protests, and political fervor, setting the stage for further electoral battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)