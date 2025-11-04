Sushmita Dev Slams BJP in Assam Over SIR: 'A Cloaked NRC Move'
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev has launched a scathing critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam, accusing them of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a veiled continuation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Dev asserts that the BJP is consciously abstaining from implementing SIR in Assam due to fears of revealing the NRC's shortcomings.
Dev argues that the BJP's reluctance to conduct SIR in Assam is motivated by a desire to avoid public humiliation, as previous NRC efforts were deemed unsuccessful. She insists this hesitation is rooted in apprehension about potential public backlash. Furthermore, Dev questions the BJP's commitment to finalizing the NRC, challenging party leaders to take action if they are sincere about addressing the state's demographic concerns.
The Election Commission of India is set to initiate the second phase of the SIR across multiple states, but issues surrounding the NRC remain. Dev also criticizes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his handling of demographic and eviction policies, alleging they're used to manipulate electoral sentiments. Additionally, she touches upon the contentious death of singer Zubeen Garg, stating that the public's trust in the BJP has been severely eroded.
