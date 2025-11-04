Owaisi Challenges Tejashwi Amidst Controversy in Bihar
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, accusing him of insulting Seemanchal's minority community. Owaisi claims Yadav branded him an 'extremist' to spread hatred, asserting that Seemanchal will respond in the polls. This controversy arises ahead of the Bihar elections.
In a fiery address at a public rally in Katihar, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's choice for Chief Minister, for allegedly branding him as an 'extremist' and thereby, disrespecting Seemanchal's minority community. Owaisi accused Yadav of acting like the 'younger brother' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spreading divisive sentiments.
Owaisi dismissed Yadav's comments, emphasizing that they wouldn't affect him. He expressed confidence that Seemanchal's residents would deliver a decisive response to Yadav through their votes. This exchange follows Yadav's alleged derogatory remarks during a recent interview, which Owaisi shared on social media to highlight the perceived affront.
The AIMIM leader further mocked Yadav in Kishanganj, challenging him to spell 'extremist' in English. He contended that Yadav's labeling stemmed from his pride in following his religion. This controversy arises as the electoral battle in Bihar heats up, with polling scheduled for November 6 and 11, and results expected on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
