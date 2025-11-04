Left Menu

Gadkari's Electrifying Appeal: NDA vs. Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

As Bihar approaches the Assembly polls, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urges voters to support the NDA for a dynamic change, promising world-class infrastructure. Taking jabs at the Mahagathbandhan, BJP's Yogi Adityanath criticizes opposition leaders as deaf to Bihar's development, intensifying the electoral battle.

In an impassioned address ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called upon voters to back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), assuring them that this choice would unleash a transformative 'electric current' across the state, effectively sidelining opposition strongholds.

Campaigning in Manjhi, Gadkari likened the collaboration between Bihar's and Delhi's governments to a 'double engine,' emphasizing their robust infrastructure developments, notably road construction set to rival U.S. standards. He implored supporters to mobilize at the polls, describing the electoral moment as a decisive flag-waving for progress.

Concomitantly, during a rally in Keoti, BJP stalwart Yogi Adityanath launched scathing attacks on opposition leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, likening them to Gandhiji's proverbial 'three monkeys' in their disregard for Bihar's strides in growth under current governance. As the state braces for a multi-phase polling schedule beginning November, stakes remain high with both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan vying intensively for dominance.

