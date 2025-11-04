Honoring a Political Icon: Subrata Mukherjee Remembered
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid heartfelt tribute to Subrata Mukherjee on the anniversary of his death. Mukherjee, a former state minister and seasoned politician, passed away on November 4, 2021, at state-run SSKM Hospital after a brief illness.
In a message shared on social media platform X, Banerjee reflected on the significance of Mukherjee's contributions to the political landscape of West Bengal. She acknowledged the profound impact he had on her own political journey, noting that his guidance was invaluable during her early years in politics.
Mukherjee's legacy as a veteran politician endures, and Banerjee's tribute underscores the respect and admiration he continues to command even after his passing.
