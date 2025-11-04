Left Menu

Honoring a Political Icon: Subrata Mukherjee Remembered

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the late veteran politician Subrata Mukherjee on his death anniversary. Mukherjee, a former state minister, passed away on November 4, 2021, after a brief illness. Banerjee expressed her gratitude for the lessons learned from Mukherjee during her early political career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:16 IST
Honoring a Political Icon: Subrata Mukherjee Remembered
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid heartfelt tribute to Subrata Mukherjee on the anniversary of his death. Mukherjee, a former state minister and seasoned politician, passed away on November 4, 2021, at state-run SSKM Hospital after a brief illness.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Banerjee reflected on the significance of Mukherjee's contributions to the political landscape of West Bengal. She acknowledged the profound impact he had on her own political journey, noting that his guidance was invaluable during her early years in politics.

Mukherjee's legacy as a veteran politician endures, and Banerjee's tribute underscores the respect and admiration he continues to command even after his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025