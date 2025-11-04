Pinarayi Vijayan to Lead LDF in Pursuit of Record Third Term in Kerala
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is set to lead the Left Democratic Front in the upcoming state elections as its chief ministerial candidate, aiming for a third consecutive term. Finance Minister K N Balagopal emphasizes continuity in leadership and policies to maintain the state's progress in development and welfare initiatives.
Kerala's political landscape is gearing up for another historic battle as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is poised to lead the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the forthcoming state elections. With hopes of clinching a record third consecutive term, senior CPI(M) leader and state Finance Minister K N Balagopal has confirmed Vijayan's candidature.
In a detailed discussion, Balagopal highlighted the importance of continuity in leadership and policies to sustain the momentum achieved under the Pinarayi I and II administrations. Kerala, under the Left's rule, has become a hub for emerging industries and technologies, and extending current policies is considered crucial for ongoing progress. Balagopal also addresses the state's challenges with the Union Government regarding resource allocation.
As the state prepares for the future, Balagopal, reflecting on his political journey, emphasized the collaborative effort within the party. He hailed Vijayan's leadership style, marked by attentive listening and decisive support, as instrumental in galvanizing the LDF's developmental agenda. With plans to continue transformative policies, the Kerala government eyes another term under Vijayan's leadership.
