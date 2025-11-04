Karnataka's Call for Bihar Participation: A Voting Appeal
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar appeals to employers in the state to provide three days of paid leave to Bihari workers to participate in the Bihar Assembly elections. He stresses on cooperation from businesses to ensure these workers engage in the democratic process.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has issued a plea to employers across the state, urging them to support their employees from Bihar in participating in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Shivakumar emphasized the substantial population of Biharis living and working in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. He called for at least three days of paid leave for these workers, ensuring their active participation in the democratic process.
The Deputy CM and Congress state president called on businesses, urging them to allow these residents to vote in the two-phase election, scheduled for November 6 and November 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
