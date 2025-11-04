Yogi Adityanath's Roadshow Charm in Bihar
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducted a vibrant roadshow in Darbhanga, Bihar, symbolizing his party's election spirit ahead of the assembly polls. Adityanath donned traditional attire and waved party symbols to crowds. The event featured flower showers and bulldozer justice symbolism, capturing local attention.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led an energetic roadshow in Darbhanga, north Bihar, just before the campaign ended for the state's first phase of assembly polls.
The BJP leader, standing confidently on an open vehicle, sported a 'Mithila paag'—a nod to the area's cultural heritage—and brandished the party's lotus symbol. Enthusiastic crowds lined the streets to witness the spectacle.
Adityanath's presence was bolstered by local MLA and Bihar minister Sanjay Saraogi, aiming for a fifth term in Darbhanga. In a display of popular support, well-wishers showered flower petals and stood atop bulldozers to greet the leader. The symbolic use of bulldozers highlighted Adityanath's distinctive governance style, known for confronting criminal elements.
ALSO READ
Women are coming in record numbers for election rallies, raising slogans: PM Modi in interaction with BJP-NDA voters.
Congress Stalwart Nathsingh Deshmukh Joins BJP, Shakes Up Latur Politics
Amit Shah Urges Bihar to Reject 'Jungle Raj' and Embrace Development with BJP
Triangular Contest in Sitamarhi: BJP, RJD, and Jan Suraaj Battle for Victory
Sharad Pawar Criticizes BJP's Divisive Politics While Advocating Farmer Relief