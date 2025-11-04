Yogi Adityanath Targets RJD, Promises Jobs and Development for Bihar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the RJD for past governance failures in Bihar. He highlighted the NDA's achievements in education and infrastructure, and promised action against gangsters. Adityanath emphasized the necessity of restoring Bihar's status as a knowledge hub and ensuring jobs for the youth.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during a rally in the Mohiuddinnagar assembly constituency, Samastipur district. He accused RJD of depriving Bihar's youth of job opportunities and infringing on the rights of the poor two decades ago.
Speaking to the crowd, Adityanath praised the shift towards good governance since Nitish Kumar's election in 2005. Under the NDA reign, educational and medical institutions, such as IIMs, IITs, and AIIMS, have been established, fostering economic growth and global reach for local produce, he claimed.
The chief minister further pledged stringent actions against gangsters in Bihar, akin to Uttar Pradesh's approach. He called for reestablishing Bihar as a knowledge capital, while ensuring employment for the youth and empowerment for women, highlighting the state's need for transformative change.
