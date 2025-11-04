Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Targets RJD, Promises Jobs and Development for Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the RJD for past governance failures in Bihar. He highlighted the NDA's achievements in education and infrastructure, and promised action against gangsters. Adityanath emphasized the necessity of restoring Bihar's status as a knowledge hub and ensuring jobs for the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:07 IST
Yogi Adityanath Targets RJD, Promises Jobs and Development for Bihar
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during a rally in the Mohiuddinnagar assembly constituency, Samastipur district. He accused RJD of depriving Bihar's youth of job opportunities and infringing on the rights of the poor two decades ago.

Speaking to the crowd, Adityanath praised the shift towards good governance since Nitish Kumar's election in 2005. Under the NDA reign, educational and medical institutions, such as IIMs, IITs, and AIIMS, have been established, fostering economic growth and global reach for local produce, he claimed.

The chief minister further pledged stringent actions against gangsters in Bihar, akin to Uttar Pradesh's approach. He called for reestablishing Bihar as a knowledge capital, while ensuring employment for the youth and empowerment for women, highlighting the state's need for transformative change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025