Strategic Alliance: Lithuania and Rheinmetall's Next Big Move

Lithuania is currently in negotiations with the German multinational, Rheinmetall, over a prospective second investment initiative, according to a top presidential advisor. Details of the potential collaboration have yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, construction for a new ammunition plant by Rheinmetall in Lithuania was set to begin this week. The project, in which Rheinmetall holds a 51% stake, is expected to be operational by the latter half of 2026.

Deividas Matulionis, Lithuania's chief national security advisor, confirmed the ongoing talks during a radio interview, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership.