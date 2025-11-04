Left Menu

Strategic Alliance: Lithuania and Rheinmetall's Next Big Move

Lithuania is engaging in discussions with German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall for a potential second investment project. This collaboration comes as an ammunition factory, owned 51% by Rheinmetall and 49% by Lithuanian firms, begins construction, with operations slated to start in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:27 IST
Strategic Alliance: Lithuania and Rheinmetall's Next Big Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lithuania is currently in negotiations with the German multinational, Rheinmetall, over a prospective second investment initiative, according to a top presidential advisor. Details of the potential collaboration have yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, construction for a new ammunition plant by Rheinmetall in Lithuania was set to begin this week. The project, in which Rheinmetall holds a 51% stake, is expected to be operational by the latter half of 2026.

Deividas Matulionis, Lithuania's chief national security advisor, confirmed the ongoing talks during a radio interview, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025