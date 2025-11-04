Strategic Alliance: Lithuania and Rheinmetall's Next Big Move
Lithuania is engaging in discussions with German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall for a potential second investment project. This collaboration comes as an ammunition factory, owned 51% by Rheinmetall and 49% by Lithuanian firms, begins construction, with operations slated to start in 2026.
Lithuania is currently in negotiations with the German multinational, Rheinmetall, over a prospective second investment initiative, according to a top presidential advisor. Details of the potential collaboration have yet to be disclosed.
Meanwhile, construction for a new ammunition plant by Rheinmetall in Lithuania was set to begin this week. The project, in which Rheinmetall holds a 51% stake, is expected to be operational by the latter half of 2026.
Deividas Matulionis, Lithuania's chief national security advisor, confirmed the ongoing talks during a radio interview, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership.
