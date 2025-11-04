Left Menu

Northeast Leaders Unite to Form Political Entity

Leaders from four northeastern parties, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, plan to form a single political entity to address regional issues. They announced a joint statement, excluding major parties like Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement. A committee will determine the entity's structure and future actions.

Updated: 04-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:29 IST
  • India

In a significant political development, leaders from four northeastern parties have united to establish a singular political entity to amplify the region's issues.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with TIPRA Motha's Pradyot Manikya, People's Party Assam's Daniel Langthasa, and BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon were key signatories in the announcement of this new political union.

Notably, dominant parties like Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement and Nagaland's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party are excluded. The new entity is forming a committee to deliberate on its structure and future direction.

