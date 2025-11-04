Northeast Leaders Unite to Form Political Entity

In a significant political development, leaders from four northeastern parties have united to establish a singular political entity to amplify the region's issues.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with TIPRA Motha's Pradyot Manikya, People's Party Assam's Daniel Langthasa, and BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon were key signatories in the announcement of this new political union.

Notably, dominant parties like Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement and Nagaland's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party are excluded. The new entity is forming a committee to deliberate on its structure and future direction.

