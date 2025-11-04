Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Urges EC to Address Voter List Anomalies

The Maharashtra Congress has called on the Election Commission to address alleged irregularities in the voters' lists ahead of local body elections. This demand is backed by both opposition and ruling parties, highlighting concerns over errors that could affect the electoral process's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:26 IST
Maharashtra Congress Urges EC to Address Voter List Anomalies
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress has raised concerns about irregularities in the voters' lists ahead of upcoming local body elections, calling on the Election Commission to address these crucial issues promptly.

General Secretary Sachin Sawant emphasized the integral role political parties play in democracy and urged the EC to fulfill its responsibilities, especially given similar concerns echoed by the ruling party's leaders.

The demand comes amid accusations from Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar against opposition leaders, igniting a debate over alleged voter list manipulations and highlighting the election's contentious backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

