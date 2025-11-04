Lalan Singh Faces Backlash Over Intimidation Remarks in Mokama

Union minister Lalan Singh, also known as Rajiv Ranjan Singh, has been caught in a storm of controversy due to a video that surfaced showing him allegedly encouraging NDA supporters to intimidate opposition voters during campaigning in Mokama, Bihar. An FIR has been lodged against him, heightening the political tension in the state.

The contentious video, scrutinized by the Patna district administration, purportedly captures Singh advising voters to restrict opposition supporters' movements on polling day, even suggesting they accompany them to the polling booths. This incident follows the arrest of controversial former MLA Anant Singh, further stirring the political pot.

With Bihar's political climate under a magnifying glass, opposition parties, including the RJD and Congress, have criticized Singh's remarks, terming them as emblematic of lawlessness in the state. As the story develops, the future political landscape of Mokama remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)