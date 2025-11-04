Left Menu

RGP Draws the Line on Goa's Migrant Politics

The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) has announced it may not align with opposition parties for the 2027 Goa elections if issues like migrant appeasement persist. RGP leader Manoj Parab emphasized the centrality of 'Person of Goan Origin' (POGO) status in any future political alliances, rejecting compromises for electoral gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:52 IST
The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) will reconsider its potential alliance with opposition parties for the 2027 Goa elections if they continue to appease migrants, a stance reiterated Tuesday by RGP chief Manoj Parab.

Parab, addressing a press conference, insisted that the focus must remain on Persons of Goan Origin (POGO). His comments came just two weeks after discussions about possible alliances with the Congress and Goa Forward Party (GFP) to counter the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Highlighting the importance of POGO status, Parab firmly stated, "If there is an alliance, then POGO would be the criterion. POGO is the priority." He dismissed forming any coalition unless these terms are front and center, emphasizing no compromise will be made against this background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

