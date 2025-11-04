Political Tensions Surge as Assam CM Speaks Against RJD’s Osama Shahab

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred political waters with remarks against RJD candidate Osama Shahab, linking him to notorious terrorist Osama Bin Laden. During a campaign rally in Siwan district, Sarma evoked Shahab's familial legacy, cautioning voters against casting their ballots for him.

With the memory of Shahab's father, the late Mohd Shahabuddin, Sarma alleged a foreseeable threat if Shahab succeeded in the elections. Emphasizing BJP's narrative, he portrayed Shahab as an emblem of turmoil and fear, urging the electorate to maintain electoral fidelity towards NDA and resist the narrative of the 'Tejashwi-Osama duo'.

In a vivid portrayal against the Congress, Sarma criticized the previous government for illegal immigrant issues and reinforced BJP's initiatives to reclaim and protect cultural norms. Enthusiastically advocating for a law against polygamy, Sarma urged the electorate to seize the awakened spirit among Hindus to ensure an NDA triumph at the booth.

(With inputs from agencies.)