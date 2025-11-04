RJD's 'Dark Era': Yogi Adityanath's Charge Against Bihar's Political Past

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a vehement attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of depriving Bihar's youth of job opportunities and eroding the rights of the poor during their governance two decades ago.

Speaking at rallies across Samastipur, Gopalganj, and Lakhisarai, Adityanath credited an era of good governance to the ascendance of Nitish Kumar in 2005, challenging the opposition's legacy of 'jungle raj' and asserting the advancements under NDA rule.

The Chief Minister highlighted the infrastructural developments, including IIMs, IITs, and AIIMS, under the NDA regime and criticized the previous administration for financial misappropriation and dynastic politics—vowing further action against corruption and the empowerment of Bihar's youth and women.

(With inputs from agencies.)