Renaming Debate Heats Up in Bihar Ahead of Elections

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath supports a proposal to rename Mohiuddinnagar in Bihar to Mohan Nagar, reflecting cultural shifts in the state. Despite opposition from JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, BJP continues to advocate for renaming places with Indo-Islamic cultural roots as they campaign in the assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for the renaming of Mohiuddinnagar in Bihar to Mohan Nagar, a move he suggests will erase "all signs of slavery." The statement was made during a campaign rally in Samastipur district for the NDA ahead of the assembly polls.

The BJP leader urged voters to support the change, reminiscent of similar renaming efforts in Uttar Pradesh, such as Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj. Adityanath emphasized that such decisions reflect strong leadership and a commitment to preserving cultural heritage.

Although the proposal has met with resistance from JD(U) President and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who criticized previous renaming ideas, BJP insists the move aligns with their broader cultural campaign in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

