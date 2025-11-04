Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of 'Vote Theft' in Bihar's Electoral Battle

At a rally in Gaya, Bihar, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of implementing 'jungle raj' through alleged vote theft. Gandhi claimed this action undermines India's Constitution and articulated confidence in Mahagathbandhan's inclusive governance promise. The elections will occur in phases starting November 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:23 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of 'Vote Theft' in Bihar's Electoral Battle
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/@INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery speech at an election rally in Gaya's Wazirganj, Bihar, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused Modi of perpetuating 'jungle raj' by purportedly engaging in 'vote theft,' highlighting this as a grave assault on democratic principles.

Gandhi's remarks came as he showcased a copy of India's Constitution on stage, alleging that the BJP, in collaboration with the Election Commission, is attempting to subvert democracy through electoral manipulation. He stressed the importance of safeguarding the Constitution, which he claimed was being undermined by these actions.

Reaffirming his confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's triumph, Gandhi assured that their government would be all-inclusive, representing every section of the population. Meanwhile, Bihar gears up for its crucial election phases, with the first beginning on November 6 and the results expected by November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025