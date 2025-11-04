Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of 'Vote Theft' in Bihar's Electoral Battle
At a rally in Gaya, Bihar, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of implementing 'jungle raj' through alleged vote theft. Gandhi claimed this action undermines India's Constitution and articulated confidence in Mahagathbandhan's inclusive governance promise. The elections will occur in phases starting November 6.
In a fiery speech at an election rally in Gaya's Wazirganj, Bihar, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused Modi of perpetuating 'jungle raj' by purportedly engaging in 'vote theft,' highlighting this as a grave assault on democratic principles.
Gandhi's remarks came as he showcased a copy of India's Constitution on stage, alleging that the BJP, in collaboration with the Election Commission, is attempting to subvert democracy through electoral manipulation. He stressed the importance of safeguarding the Constitution, which he claimed was being undermined by these actions.
Reaffirming his confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's triumph, Gandhi assured that their government would be all-inclusive, representing every section of the population. Meanwhile, Bihar gears up for its crucial election phases, with the first beginning on November 6 and the results expected by November 14.
