BJP and JMM Clash for Jharkhand's Ghatsila Seat in Pivotal By-election

As the by-election for Jharkhand's Ghatsila seat draws near, a fierce contest is shaping up between the BJP and JMM. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed confidence that the BJP will secure victory, indicating the electorate's yearning for change.

During a rally in Dampara, Majhi criticized the Jharkhand government for its alleged inaction, particularly highlighting its failure to implement the Panchayat Extension to the Scheduled Areas Act (PESA) for tribal self-governance. Majhi emphasized the BJP's commitment to tribal upliftment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Meanwhile, JMM's Kalpana Soren rallied support by underscoring the state government's efforts to empower women and tribals. She criticized the central government over inflation and highlighted the state's initiative of providing free electricity to ease financial burdens on residents, urging votes for her party's candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)