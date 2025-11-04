Drums and Democracy: JNU Students' Union Elections Unfold

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus was energized on Tuesday as students participated in their students' union elections, a significant event that will decide the makeup of the next central panel and school councillors. Drumming and slogans highlighted the enthusiasm as students lined up to cast their votes.

Polling commenced at 9 am and was intended to close at 5:30 pm, with a scheduled break from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. The JNUSU election committee has permitted those still in line by the end time to vote, with results expected on November 6. A lively contest between Left Unity and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) signifies a microcosm of national ideological tensions.

Engagement peaked throughout the day, turning the campus into a vibrant discussion forum. The Left Unity, advocating inclusion, accessibility, and student welfare, opposes ABVP's themes of performance and nationalism. The election results will soon reveal whether the Left maintains influence or if the ABVP continues to expand its impact on JNU's political landscape.

