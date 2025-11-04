Left Menu

BJP Leader Flags Electoral Manipulations in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer alleging manipulation and discrepancies in birth certificate issuance. He accused agencies linked to the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating these fraudulent activities to influence the electoral process.

Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:14 IST
BJP Leader Flags Electoral Manipulations in West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, lodged a formal complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday. He accused agencies connected to the Trinamool Congress of fabricating birth certificates to manipulate the electoral rolls amid the Special Intensive Revision in the state.

The BJP leader, joined by two colleagues, argued that there has been an alarming increase in delayed birth registrations following an Election Commission directive recognizing birth certificates as valid citizenship documents. Adhikari alleged that these applications are part of a scheme to support illegitimate claims to citizenship.

Adhikari demanded an impartial verification process, accusing local government bodies of manipulation in tandem with certain administrative officials. He also called for the publication of Booth Level Officers' lists and adherence to Supreme Court guidelines on Aadhaar-linked documentation, highlighting suspect BLO nominations in several districts.

