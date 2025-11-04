Rising Star: Zeenat Shabrin Elevates Mumbai Youth Congress

In a significant development for the Mumbai Youth Congress, Zeenat Shabrin has been appointed as its new president, marking a milestone for the outfit. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal praised Shabrin for her strong will and determination, essential qualities in political and social struggles.

Zeenat Shabrin's leadership is expected to chart a new course for the Youth Congress, as underlined by her commitment to address pressing issues like unemployment and corruption. Her non-political background adds a fresh perspective to her role, alongside support from Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib.

With municipal elections approaching, the Mumbai Youth Congress under Shabrin is set to fight for victory, alongside addressing challenges like inflation and governance issues. Her tenure is anticipated to fortify the Congress's foundation and resonate with the youth, ensuring the party's enduring presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)