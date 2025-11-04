Political Shift: Pandian Joins DMK, Impact on AIADMK Dynamics

P H Manoj Pandian, Alangulam MLA and a supporter of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, has joined the ruling DMK. The switch took place in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, signaling a significant shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Following his decision, Pandian submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker M Appavu, resulting in increased by-elections as his exit adds to prior vacancies. Senthamangalam and Valparai constituencies are also pending by-polls due to the deaths of the respective MLAs.

Pandian has been vocal about his disappointment with the AIADMK leadership, accusing it of deviating from the party's founding principles and aligning too closely with the BJP. He praised Stalin's commitment to Dravidian ideology and social justice as reasons for his defection.

