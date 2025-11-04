Left Menu

Political Shift: Pandian Joins DMK, Impact on AIADMK Dynamics

MLA P H Manoj Pandian, formerly loyal to expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, has joined the ruling DMK. His move, along with previous defections, signifies challenges for AIADMK. Pandian criticized AIADMK's current leadership, citing loss of original ideology and influence of BJP, while praising DMK's Dravidian principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:36 IST
P H Manoj Pandian, Alangulam MLA and a supporter of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, has joined the ruling DMK. The switch took place in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, signaling a significant shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Following his decision, Pandian submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker M Appavu, resulting in increased by-elections as his exit adds to prior vacancies. Senthamangalam and Valparai constituencies are also pending by-polls due to the deaths of the respective MLAs.

Pandian has been vocal about his disappointment with the AIADMK leadership, accusing it of deviating from the party's founding principles and aligning too closely with the BJP. He praised Stalin's commitment to Dravidian ideology and social justice as reasons for his defection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

