Moldova Pushes for EU Integration
Moldovan President Maia Sandu urged the EU to advance negotiation talks with Moldova by year-end. At a Brussels summit, she stated Moldova's commitment to reforms in judiciary and energy sectors as part of its EU integration aspirations.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu issued a strong appeal at the EU summit in Brussels on Tuesday, insisting that the European Union open all negotiation clusters with her country by the year's end.
President Sandu emphasized Moldova's dedication to implementing essential reforms, notably in the judicial and energy sectors.
Her statements underline Moldova's resolve to align more closely with European standards and ensure a swift pathway to integration with the EU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
