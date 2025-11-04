Left Menu

Moldova Pushes for EU Integration

Moldovan President Maia Sandu urged the EU to advance negotiation talks with Moldova by year-end. At a Brussels summit, she stated Moldova's commitment to reforms in judiciary and energy sectors as part of its EU integration aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:47 IST
Moldova Pushes for EU Integration

Moldovan President Maia Sandu issued a strong appeal at the EU summit in Brussels on Tuesday, insisting that the European Union open all negotiation clusters with her country by the year's end.

President Sandu emphasized Moldova's dedication to implementing essential reforms, notably in the judicial and energy sectors.

Her statements underline Moldova's resolve to align more closely with European standards and ensure a swift pathway to integration with the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
2
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
3
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global
4
Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025