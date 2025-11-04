Maxim Oreshkin to Lead Russian Delegation at G20 Summit

Maxim Oreshkin, one of the deputy chiefs of staff at the Russian presidential administration, is set to lead Moscow's delegation to the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa. This development was confirmed through a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin clarified in October that President Putin himself would not be attending the summit in Johannesburg on November 22-23. Despite his absence, Russia aims to maintain a strong presence at the international event.

Oreshkin's leadership at the summit signifies Russia's commitment to engaging in high-level discussions on pressing global economic issues, ensuring the country's interests are well-represented on the world stage.

