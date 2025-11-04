Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP and EC Over Voter List Manipulation in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp critique against the BJP and the Election Commission on Tuesday, accusing them of exploiting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists as a tool for what she described as 'silent, invisible rigging' ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Leading a charged rally through Kolkata, Banerjee called out alleged biases in the process, warning that any deletion of valid voters could lead to significant political fallout.

Accompanied by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, she highlighted discrepancies in the conduct of the SIR between BJP and opposition-ruled states. She accused the BJP of plotting to erase nearly two crore voters from West Bengal's rolls as a strategy to consolidate power. The Chief Minister also criticized the speed of the SIR, questioning why it needs to be completed in a month when it took years previously.

Banerjee further condemned the alleged collection of personal data by BJP workers disguised as bank employees and accused the ruling party of creating fear and chaos reminiscent of past political upheavals like demonetization. She passionately defended the identity and rights of West Bengal's citizens, vowing to resist efforts to disenfranchise voters both locally and at the national level.