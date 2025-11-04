Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's Controversial Helipad Claim Ignites Bihar Election Tensions

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stirred controversy with claims of helipad sabotage by opponents ahead of a rally in Bihar. The allegations were refuted by local administration officials, who reported no such incidents. Yadav's statements have intensified the political discourse amid ongoing election campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:07 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM's Controversial Helipad Claim Ignites Bihar Election Tensions
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sparked a political debate on Tuesday by alleging that rivals in Bihar sabotaged a helipad and road ahead of his political rally.

Yadav, a senior BJP leader, shared the controversial claim on social media, but local officials dismissed the incident as unfounded.

The allegations have fueled election-related controversy, with district authorities in Patna and Madhepura denying any disruptions to Yadav's rallies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
2
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
3
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global
4
Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025