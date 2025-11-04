Madhya Pradesh CM's Controversial Helipad Claim Ignites Bihar Election Tensions

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sparked a political debate on Tuesday by alleging that rivals in Bihar sabotaged a helipad and road ahead of his political rally.

Yadav, a senior BJP leader, shared the controversial claim on social media, but local officials dismissed the incident as unfounded.

The allegations have fueled election-related controversy, with district authorities in Patna and Madhepura denying any disruptions to Yadav's rallies.

(With inputs from agencies.)