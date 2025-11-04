Madhya Pradesh CM's Controversial Helipad Claim Ignites Bihar Election Tensions
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stirred controversy with claims of helipad sabotage by opponents ahead of a rally in Bihar. The allegations were refuted by local administration officials, who reported no such incidents. Yadav's statements have intensified the political discourse amid ongoing election campaigns.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sparked a political debate on Tuesday by alleging that rivals in Bihar sabotaged a helipad and road ahead of his political rally.
Yadav, a senior BJP leader, shared the controversial claim on social media, but local officials dismissed the incident as unfounded.
The allegations have fueled election-related controversy, with district authorities in Patna and Madhepura denying any disruptions to Yadav's rallies.
