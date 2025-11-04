Historic U.S. Government Shutdown: A Political Tug-of-War

The U.S. government shutdown has reached a historic 35-day mark, equaling the longest recorded shutdown during President Donald Trump's first term. The standoff continues as Republicans and Democrats in Congress exchange blame, with no progress toward resolution.

The halt in food assistance for low-income Americans and unpaid federal workers from various sectors underscore the daily toll of the shutdown. Despite attempts, the Senate has repeatedly voted down a stopgap funding measure, leaving the economy without crucial government data. The shutdown has affected air travel, with over 3.2 million passengers experiencing delays.

Political dynamics remain tense, with negotiations in a deadlock. President Trump has urged Republican senators to abolish the filibuster for faster approval of measures, while Democrats demand healthcare subsidy extensions. As the economic costs mount, moderate senators call for compromise, yet a resolution remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)