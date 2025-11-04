Left Menu

Historic U.S. Government Shutdown: A Political Tug-of-War

The U.S. government shutdown entered its 35th day, tying the record for longest in history. As food assistance halts and federal workers miss pay, political tensions between Republicans and Democrats persist. Efforts to reach an agreement remain stalled, threatening further economic impacts and prolonging the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:12 IST
Historic U.S. Government Shutdown: A Political Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government shutdown has reached a historic 35-day mark, equaling the longest recorded shutdown during President Donald Trump's first term. The standoff continues as Republicans and Democrats in Congress exchange blame, with no progress toward resolution.

The halt in food assistance for low-income Americans and unpaid federal workers from various sectors underscore the daily toll of the shutdown. Despite attempts, the Senate has repeatedly voted down a stopgap funding measure, leaving the economy without crucial government data. The shutdown has affected air travel, with over 3.2 million passengers experiencing delays.

Political dynamics remain tense, with negotiations in a deadlock. President Trump has urged Republican senators to abolish the filibuster for faster approval of measures, while Democrats demand healthcare subsidy extensions. As the economic costs mount, moderate senators call for compromise, yet a resolution remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

 Global
2
Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

Wedding Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Gas Cylinder Explosions Injure 13

 India
3
Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza, reports AP.

Israel's military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned ov...

 Global
4
Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

Wall Street on Edge: Zohran Mamdani's Potential Election Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025