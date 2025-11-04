BJP Alleges TMC Malpractice in West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision

The political battleground in West Bengal heats up as Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, charged the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) with discrediting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls. This comes in response to a BJP delegation's recent meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi, raising concerns about the alleged use of falsified documents by TMC.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Adhikari stated, "Our delegation met the CEC, presenting evidence of bogus documents including false birth certificates submitted by TMC. Their aim is to skew the electoral roll revision, prompting us to file a formal complaint." He criticized TMC's rally against the SIR exercise, accusing Mamata Banerjee of shielding Bangladeshi Muslims under political pretenses.

The BJP claims the Mamata government is issuing backdated and forged documents to illegal infiltrators through schemes like 'Duare Sarkar'. Expressing distrust over these practices, the BJP urged the Election Commission not to accept any certificates post-dated after June 25, 2025. They further demanded a zero-tolerance verification policy involving stringent authentication of documentation, expressing concerns about the integrity of birth, caste, and residence certificates linked to the pending judicial matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)