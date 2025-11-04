Political Roadblock: KPCC Chief Faces Protests in Kerala

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief Sunny Joseph was met with protests from CPI(M) workers on Tuesday as he arrived to inaugurate a road project in Iritty Municipality.

The CPI(M) protestors accused Joseph, who also serves as the Pervavoor MLA, of trying to take undue credit for the Chavassery road project funded by the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Meanwhile, the protesters expressed their gratitude toward the Vijayan government, highlighting the allotted Rs 1.25 crore for the road's construction, part of the locals' requests during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

Sunny Joseph, despite the protests and chants of 'Sunny vakkeel go back,' maintained a calm demeanor and continued to assert his right to inaugurate the project as an MLA. He emphasized that the road's construction was financed by taxpayers' money and justified his role as a public representative in overseeing the project.

