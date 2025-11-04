Left Menu

Political Roadblock: KPCC Chief Faces Protests in Kerala

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Sunny Joseph, faced protests from CPI(M) workers during a road project inauguration in Iritty. The protest aimed at Joseph, accused him of claiming false credit for the project funded by the state government, while Joseph maintained his role as the area's MLA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:41 IST
Sunny Joseph
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief Sunny Joseph was met with protests from CPI(M) workers on Tuesday as he arrived to inaugurate a road project in Iritty Municipality.

The CPI(M) protestors accused Joseph, who also serves as the Pervavoor MLA, of trying to take undue credit for the Chavassery road project funded by the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Meanwhile, the protesters expressed their gratitude toward the Vijayan government, highlighting the allotted Rs 1.25 crore for the road's construction, part of the locals' requests during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

Sunny Joseph, despite the protests and chants of 'Sunny vakkeel go back,' maintained a calm demeanor and continued to assert his right to inaugurate the project as an MLA. He emphasized that the road's construction was financed by taxpayers' money and justified his role as a public representative in overseeing the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

