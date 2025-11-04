Violent Factional Feud Erupts Within PMK

In a dramatic escalation of internal party tensions, supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani clashed violently near Salem on Tuesday. Allegations flew from both sides, while the police launched a probe into the heated conflict between the two party factions.

PMK legislator R Arul accused Anbumani's supporters of attacking his convoy in the Vazhapadi area, with stones pelting and vehicles being damaged. Arul suggested the attack was prompted by a recent party meeting where Ramadoss received overwhelming support.

Conversely, PMK spokesperson K Balu alleged that Arul's faction assaulted party workers, even attempting vehicular homicide. Despite the violence occurring in the visible presence of police, demands for arrests have been made as the investigation continues into the brutal and chaotic fracas.

(With inputs from agencies.)