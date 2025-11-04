West Bengal's Exhaustive Voter Roll Update Sparked by Political Tensions
West Bengal launched a comprehensive update of its electoral rolls, mobilizing over 80,000 booth-level officers to distribute enumeration forms. Despite technical glitches and teacher involvement issues, the initiative remains critical as parties, particularly BJP and TMC, gear up for the 2026 assembly elections. The revision will conclude in December, with final rolls published in February.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls kicked off on Tuesday, engaging over 80,000 booth-level officers in a politically significant operation. Despite technical setbacks on the first day and conflicts with schoolteachers' schedules, officials assert the initiative is essential ahead of the crucial 2026 elections.
More than 18 lakh enumeration forms were distributed by evening despite challenging conditions, while schoolteachers serving as BLOs voiced concerns over balancing election duties with their teaching responsibilities. The West Bengal Teachers' Association has called for clearer protocols to address these logistical issues.
As parties like BJP and TMC closely monitor the SIR's progress, allegations swirl regarding its timing and purported impartiality. The project aims to update voter lists significantly, with the final rolls expected in early February, underpinning next year's assembly polls. Help desks and support centers have been established to assist voters and ensure a smooth completion of this critical exercise.
