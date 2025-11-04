Caste Controversy Rocks Punjab Politics Amid By-Election Campaign

The political climate in Punjab has been charged following alleged casteist remarks made by Punjab Congress chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, against the late Union minister, Buta Singh. Rival parties have been vocal in their criticism, calling for heightened accountability even after Warring's public apology.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has intervened, instructing local authorities to submit an action-taken report within a week. This development coincides with the model code of conduct in force for the upcoming assembly bypoll scheduled on November 11, raising concerns about electoral integrity and social harmony.

Figures across the political spectrum, including Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, have strongly condemned Warring's comments, attributing it to an anti-Dalit bias within the Congress. The incident continues to unfold as parties leverage the situation for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)