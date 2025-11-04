Madhya Pradesh's Accelerated Voter Roll Update Sparks Political Tension

The Election Commission has launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Madhya Pradesh's 55 districts, aiming to update and verify voter lists before upcoming elections. The initiative began on Tuesday, mobilizing Block Level Officers (BLOs) to conduct door-to-door enumeration at each of the state's 65,014 polling stations.

This month-long exercise seeks to ensure all eligible voters are registered while removing ineligible names. The process forms part of a broader plan spanning 12 states, with draft lists to be published by December 9, followed by a final list set for February 7. Voter claims and objections will be accepted through January 8.

Controversy has emerged as Congress alleges the EC's move supports the BJP's political agenda, a claim refuted by state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, who emphasized transparency. Khandelwal noted the party's preparatory workshop in Bhopal aimed at effective implementation of the SIR initiative.

