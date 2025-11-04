Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Accelerated Voter Roll Update Sparks Political Tension

The Election Commission has initiated a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh. The process involves door-to-door verification to ensure accurate voter records. However, the move has faced criticism from the Congress party, alleging it aids the BJP's agenda, which the BJP denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Accelerated Voter Roll Update Sparks Political Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Madhya Pradesh's 55 districts, aiming to update and verify voter lists before upcoming elections. The initiative began on Tuesday, mobilizing Block Level Officers (BLOs) to conduct door-to-door enumeration at each of the state's 65,014 polling stations.

This month-long exercise seeks to ensure all eligible voters are registered while removing ineligible names. The process forms part of a broader plan spanning 12 states, with draft lists to be published by December 9, followed by a final list set for February 7. Voter claims and objections will be accepted through January 8.

Controversy has emerged as Congress alleges the EC's move supports the BJP's political agenda, a claim refuted by state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, who emphasized transparency. Khandelwal noted the party's preparatory workshop in Bhopal aimed at effective implementation of the SIR initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadline Extended for Pennsylvania's Aging Railcar Safety Inspections

Deadline Extended for Pennsylvania's Aging Railcar Safety Inspections

 Global
2
Historic Meeting at the White House: Trump and al-Sharaa

Historic Meeting at the White House: Trump and al-Sharaa

 United States
3
White House Moves to Boost Election Integrity

White House Moves to Boost Election Integrity

 Global
4
Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025