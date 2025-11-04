Madhya Pradesh's Accelerated Voter Roll Update Sparks Political Tension
The Election Commission has initiated a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh. The process involves door-to-door verification to ensure accurate voter records. However, the move has faced criticism from the Congress party, alleging it aids the BJP's agenda, which the BJP denies.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Madhya Pradesh's 55 districts, aiming to update and verify voter lists before upcoming elections. The initiative began on Tuesday, mobilizing Block Level Officers (BLOs) to conduct door-to-door enumeration at each of the state's 65,014 polling stations.
This month-long exercise seeks to ensure all eligible voters are registered while removing ineligible names. The process forms part of a broader plan spanning 12 states, with draft lists to be published by December 9, followed by a final list set for February 7. Voter claims and objections will be accepted through January 8.
Controversy has emerged as Congress alleges the EC's move supports the BJP's political agenda, a claim refuted by state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, who emphasized transparency. Khandelwal noted the party's preparatory workshop in Bhopal aimed at effective implementation of the SIR initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP President Slams Karnataka Congress for Farmer Neglect Amid Protests
High-Stakes Showdown in Supaul: JD(U) vs Congress and Jan Suraaj
Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Dispute: A Battle Over SIR's Legitimacy
Will continue fight against SIR on streets, in court: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
Jana Sena Backs BJP in Jubilee Hills Bypoll