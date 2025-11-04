Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy Sparks Blame, Demands for Accountability

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the fatal train accident in Bilaspur district, which claimed eight lives and seriously injured at least 16 individuals. He assured that the state government is vigilantly monitoring the ongoing situation.

In the wake of the accident, Congress demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation, citing 'extreme negligence.' The tragic incident unfolded as a local MEMU train collided with a goods train close to Bilaspur railway station. Chief Minister Sai asserted that the Bilaspur District Collector has been directed to extend all necessary support to the victims, with emergency teams actively engaged in rescue operations. 'The train accident news near Bilaspur is devastating. Instructions have been issued for comprehensive relief efforts, and the state stands firmly with the affected families,' Sai conveyed on X.

Meanwhile, the site witnessed coordinated rescue operations involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and local administration. However, Congress leader TS Singh Deo alleged severe negligence and demanded Vaishnaw's resignation on moral grounds. He emphasized a troubling pattern of recurring railway mishaps, resulting in loss of life. 'Reports of railway accidents are frequent, and the Bilaspur tragedy underscores a deeply concerning negligence issue,' Deo remarked.

