Chhattisgarh Train Tragedy Sparks Blame, Demands for Accountability
A tragic train collision in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district resulted in eight fatalities and serious injuries to at least 16 individuals. Political leaders call for accountability, with demands for the Railway Minister's resignation over alleged negligence. Rescue and emergency operations are ongoing, with aid processes actively implemented for those affected.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the fatal train accident in Bilaspur district, which claimed eight lives and seriously injured at least 16 individuals. He assured that the state government is vigilantly monitoring the ongoing situation.
In the wake of the accident, Congress demanded Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation, citing 'extreme negligence.' The tragic incident unfolded as a local MEMU train collided with a goods train close to Bilaspur railway station. Chief Minister Sai asserted that the Bilaspur District Collector has been directed to extend all necessary support to the victims, with emergency teams actively engaged in rescue operations. 'The train accident news near Bilaspur is devastating. Instructions have been issued for comprehensive relief efforts, and the state stands firmly with the affected families,' Sai conveyed on X.
Meanwhile, the site witnessed coordinated rescue operations involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and local administration. However, Congress leader TS Singh Deo alleged severe negligence and demanded Vaishnaw's resignation on moral grounds. He emphasized a troubling pattern of recurring railway mishaps, resulting in loss of life. 'Reports of railway accidents are frequent, and the Bilaspur tragedy underscores a deeply concerning negligence issue,' Deo remarked.
