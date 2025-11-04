Amit Shah Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence on Tuesday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is poised to win more than 160 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, attributing the anticipated success to the coalition's effective governance and development efforts. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Shah assured that the five parties within the NDA remain united and in a 'comfortable position.'

Targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shah warned that if the opposition were to come into power, a 'jungle raj' would ensue, marked by disorder and chaos. He criticized the RJD's 'lathmar rally' ideology and dismissed any allegations of discord within the NDA, stressing that there are no vacancies for the Chief Minister or Prime Minister positions.

Addressing rumors about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's early departure from the NDA's manifesto release, Shah clarified that prominent leaders had tight schedules during the event. He also condemned the violence in Bihar's Mokama, ensuring that the JD(U) candidate involved has been arrested. While Bihar prepares for polling on November 6 and 11, with results due on November 14, Shah remains firm on the NDA's track to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)