Trump's Historic Meeting with Syrian Leader: A New Era in Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House. This marks a significant step in re-establishing diplomatic ties after sanctions were lifted in June, following al-Sharaa's ascension to power and outreach efforts to improve Syria's international relations.

Updated: 05-11-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 01:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move for international diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump will host Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House this coming Monday. The announcement was made by press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Since overthrowing Bashar al-Assad last December, al-Sharaa has been proactive in mending Syria's ties with global powers through various diplomatic missions. This meeting marks a critical moment as the U.S. shows support for Syria's new leadership, aiming for a renewed partnership.

Trump's decision to lift the majority of U.S. sanctions against Syria in June was a strategic move to foster peace. The upcoming meeting underscores Trump's diplomatic efforts and marks an era of cautious optimism between Syria and the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

