Cameroon in Lockdown: Protests Shake Economic Strongholds Against Biya's 8th Term

Cameroonian cities found themselves in a tense standstill as citizens responded to a call from main opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary, protesting President Paul Biya's re-election. The 92-year-old secured an eighth term following the October 12 election, sparking backlash particularly in opposition strongholds.

Douala, the nation's economic heartbeat, experienced a near halt in commercial activities during the three-day protest starting Monday. This quiet defiance, embraced by regions like Maroua and Garoua, came under the umbrella of solidarity with Tchiroma's call for a silent resistance. The protests have not been without consequence, as economic hardships mount and tensions soar with reports of casualties following clashes with security forces.

Residents in cities under the lockdown reported skyrocketing prices for everyday goods, further straining already tight resources. Yaounde, the capital, felt the pinch with substantial price increases in food items like potatoes. As the crisis lingers, the simmering discontent in Cameroon poses risks of broader destabilization amid accusations of governmental crackdowns and attempts to silence political dissent.