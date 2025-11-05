Economic Concerns Dominate as Voters Cast Ballots

Economic concerns took center stage as voters flocked to the polls for Tuesday's elections, according to early results from the AP Voter Poll.

The extensive survey of over 17,000 voters across New Jersey, Virginia, California, and New York City revealed a public anxious about an economy hampered by persistent inflation and limited job opportunities.

The worry over economic issues overshadowed other topics despite a rising stock market and President Donald Trump's efforts to address crime and immigration, highlighting a deep-seated unease with the country's financial direction.

